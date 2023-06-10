Friday Night Fever Week 8 Game of the Week nominees revealed!

It is time once again to vote for the Game of the Week! Was your school nominated? Find out here.

PHOENIX — The Arizona high school football playoffs are just around the corner as the 34th season of Friday Night Fever, Arizona's #1 and longest-running high school football show, is now headed into Week 8!

And, as we have done for the past two seasons, we are making you, the fans, a huge part of FNF, by letting you choose the first highlight of the night, the Game of the Week!

Week 7 was another fantastic week of voting as we got more than 40,000 votes for the fifth time this year! In total, there were 55,934 votes and the matchup between Open Division #1 Centennial and Open Division #2 Chandler came out on top with 29,377 votes (52.52%)! They put on a game fitting of being ranked as the top two teams in Arizona, as Centennial won by just one point, 29-28, after holding off a furious comeback attempt by Chandler.

Now, let's move on to Week 8 and take a look at the Game of the Week nominees!

Highland at Williams Field

Game #1 this week is a matchup between 6A schools (and East Valley region rivals) that could find their way into the Open Division playoffs if they win out.

Head Coach Brock Farrel and the Highland Hawks are the two-time defending 6A state champions and are looking to take a step up to the Open this year. So far, the Hawks are 4-2 on the season. They opened the year with a win over Mountain Ridge before pulling an upset and defeating Basha. However, since then Highland has bounced back and forth with wins and losses. In Week Three, Highland lost to Lone Peak from Utah. Then, the Hawks beat Campo Verde, lost a very close game to Chandler and beat Red Mountain. Last week, the Hawks were ranked #12 in the Open Division rankings and #8 in the 6A rankings.

Head Coach Steve Campbell and the Williams Field Black Hawks are 5-1 this season. They opened the year with four straight wins over Brophy, Desert Vista, Mountain Ridge and Desert Ridge before falling to Red Mountain. Last week, the Black Hawks bounced back from that loss to beat Queen Creek. Williams Field was ranked #15 in the Open Division last week and #11 in 6A.

This will be the first time Highland and Williams Field will play each other in football.

Tonopah Valley at Arizona Lutheran

Game #2 takes us out to the West Valley and to the 2A Gila region for a battle between two of the top 10 teams in 2A, as Tonopah Valley will take on Arizona Lutheran.

Head Coach Brett Davis and Tonopah Valley are 6-1 on the season. They are in second place in the 2A Gila region and last week were ranked #8 in 2A. The Phoenix opened their season by beating Willcox but then lost to Odyssey Institute. They have not lost since rolling off five straight wins over Valley Lutheran, Trivium Prep, St. John Paul II, Parker and San Pasqual.

Head Coach David Peter and Arizona Lutheran are undefeated on the season at 7-0. They lead the 2A Gila region and were ranked #2 in 2A last week. The Coyotes also beat Willcox to open their season (a week earlier than Tonopah Valley) and have also beaten Gilbert Christian, Camp Verde, Parker, San Pasqual, Trivium Prep and Antelope Union.

This will be the 12th meeting all-time (including playoffs) between these two schools. This series has been absolutely dominated by Arizona Lutheran, which has won 10 of the previous 11 games. Tonopah Valley's lone win came in 2015. Arizona Lutheran won their last matchup in 2020, 49-16.

Phoenix Christian at Cortez

And we are staying in 2A, but jumping to the Agua Fria region for Game #3, Phoenix Christian at Cortez.

Head Coach Jason Kindred and the Phoenix Christian Cougars are 5-2 this season. They opened the year with a loss to Tanque Verde, but then rolled off four wins in a row over Shadow Mountain, Sequoia Pathway, Glendale Prep and Highland Prep before losing their second game of the season to Camp Verde. Last week, the Cougars rebounded from that loss by beating Benson. Phoenix Christian is in 2nd place in the Agua Fria region and was ranked #11 in 2A last week.

Head Coach Daniel Hopper and the Cortez Colts are also 5-2 this year. They started their season by beating Coronado, but then lost to Washington. Four wins also followed their first loss as they beat Antelope Union, Highland Prep, Palo Verde Magnet, and Mountainside. However, they lost to Camp Verde last week. The Colts are in 3rd place in the Agua Fria region and were ranked #13 in 2A last week.

This will be the third time these schools will square off in football. The first was in 2015, a 40-0 Phoenix Christian victory, and the latest was in 2021, a 49-0 Phoenix Christian win.

Now it is time for you to make your choice for which game should be named the Game of the Week for Week 8 of Friday Night Fever!

The poll will be open until Thursday at 10 a.m. Be a believer and catch Friday Night Fever this Friday at 11:35 p.m.!

