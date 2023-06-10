Friday Night Fever Week 7: Huge matchups between top teams come down to the wire

The FNF crew was all over Arizona in Week 7 and we had some huge matchups between some of the top teams in the state. Watch the highlights from the show here!
Friday Night Fever Game of the Week: Open Division #1 Centennial beats Open Division #2 Chandler 29-28
12News Streaming Game of the Week: Open Division #3 Liberty blows out Open Division #6 Pinnacle, 57-19
Saguaro beats rival Chaparral, 38-28
Horizon wins 5A top 10 battle with Notre Dame Prep, 41-21
Fever Flyover: Perry beats region rival Casteel, 31-12; Higley defeats ALA-Gilbert North, 49-29; and McClintock takes care of region rival Gilbert, 34-7
Prescott beats 4A Grand Canyon region rival Flagstaff, 53-20
Bradshaw Mountain defeats 4A Grand Canyon region rival Mingus Union, 34-7
Shadow Mountain shuts out 2A Verde region rival Valley Lutheran, 85-0
South Mountain beats Betty H. Fairfax 21-14 for 3rd win of season
Friday Night Fever On the Road: Mountain View beats rival Mesa, 35-15