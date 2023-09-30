x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Friday Night Fever

Friday Night Fever Week 6: Late wins as region play begins

Our Game of the Week was just one of many games that went down to the wire in Week 6! Watch the highlights from the show here!

More Videos

Friday Night Fever Game of the Week: ALA-West Foothills beats Paradise Honors 49-48

More Videos

Chandler takes care of Casteel 49-28 

More Videos

Friday Night Fever Spotlight: Hamilton hands Perry their first loss, 59-34

More Videos

ALA-Queen Creek shuts out Mountain Pointe, 28-0

More Videos

Highland beats Red Mountain, 25-15

More Videos

Centennial wins battle with Saguaro, 31-17

More Videos

Desert Mountain scores late to beat Horizon, 24-22

More Videos

Higley defeats Cactus Shadows, 47-27

More Videos

Friday Night Fever Flyover: Sunrise Mountain wins 58-7 over Verrado, Desert Edge beats Millennium, 41-14, and Northwest Christian beats Buckeye Union, 44-36 

More Videos

Thursday Night Fever: Basha beats Brophy, 31-13

More Videos

Friday Night Fever On the Road: Sunnyslope defeats Gilbert, 27-22

More Videos

More Videos

Girls Flag Football Game of the Week: Hamilton beats Perry, 17-6

More Videos

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out