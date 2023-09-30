Friday Night Fever Week 6: Late wins as region play begins

Our Game of the Week was just one of many games that went down to the wire in Week 6! Watch the highlights from the show here!
Friday Night Fever Game of the Week: ALA-West Foothills beats Paradise Honors 49-48
Chandler takes care of Casteel 49-28
Friday Night Fever Spotlight: Hamilton hands Perry their first loss, 59-34
ALA-Queen Creek shuts out Mountain Pointe, 28-0
Highland beats Red Mountain, 25-15
Centennial wins battle with Saguaro, 31-17
Desert Mountain scores late to beat Horizon, 24-22
Higley defeats Cactus Shadows, 47-27
Friday Night Fever Flyover: Sunrise Mountain wins 58-7 over Verrado, Desert Edge beats Millennium, 41-14, and Northwest Christian beats Buckeye Union, 44-36
Thursday Night Fever: Basha beats Brophy, 31-13
Friday Night Fever On the Road: Sunnyslope defeats Gilbert, 27-22
Girls Flag Football Game of the Week: Hamilton beats Perry, 17-6