Friday Night Fever Week 6 Game of the Week nominees revealed!

Will we see another record-breaking week of voting in the FNF Game of the Week poll? Find out the nominees for Week 6 and vote here!

PHOENIX — We are heading into the second half of the regular season for high school football here in Arizona, which means region play is beginning on the 34th season of Friday Night Fever, Arizona's #1 and longest-running high school football show!

And, as we have done for the past two seasons, we are making you, the fans, a huge part of the show, by letting you choose the first highlight of the night, the Game of the Week!

Week 5 was the best week in our two seasons of this poll, as 207,430 votes were received! It's so awesome to see all of you showing passion for your schools! Coolidge at Florence won the poll with 105,959 votes!

But can that be topped? Let's find out as 12Sports reveals the Week 6 Game of the Week nominees!

Cactus Shadows at Higley

Game #1 is a battle of 5A Northeast Valley region rivals, as the Cactus Shadows Falcons will head to Gilbert to take on the reigning 5A state champion Higley Knights.

This is the first region game for both schools this season.

Cactus Shadows, which is led by head coach Chris Dixon, is 3-1. They opened their season with wins over Camelback, West Point, and Las Vegas (Nevada), but lost last week to Boulder Creek.

Higley, which is led by head coach Eddy Zubey, is also 3-1. They opened their season with wins over Campo Verde, Clayton Valley (Concord, California), and Marana, but lost last week to Desert Edge.

This will be the eighth meeting all-time between the Falcons and Knights. Cactus Shadows leads the series 5-2 with the most notable win coming in 2006 when they beat Higley 28-14 in the 4A Division II state championship game.

Hamilton at Perry

Game #2 comes from one of the toughest regions in the state, the 6A Premier, as the Hamilton Huskies will open region play against the Perry Pumas.

The 6A Premier region features two undefeated teams (Chandler and Perry), while the other three (Casteel, Basha, and Hamilton) have just one loss.

Head coach Joseph Ortiz and Perry have started their season 5-0 with wins over Desert Vista, Spring Valley (Nevada), Millennium, Tolleson Union, and Shadow Ridge. Perry boasts one of the top offenses in Arizona and their average margin of victory so far this season is 38.4 points.

Head coach Mike Zdebski and Hamilton opened their season with a loss to Liberty, but have followed that up with four straight wins. They have beaten Desert Ridge, Boulder Creek, Desert Vista, and Mesa. Hamilton's offense has exploded in those four wins, as the Huskies scored 222 points and won by an average of 43.75 points over that stretch.

If you look at their common opponent, Desert Vista, Hamilton has the more impressive win. The Huskies beat D.V. 70-7, while Perry beat D.V. 51-13

These two schools have played annually since 2013 and this will be their 14th meeting (including playoffs). Hamilton leads the all-time series 8-5 and is on a four-game winning streak against Perry.

ALA-West Foothills at Paradise Honors

Game #3 is a huge matchup in the 3A Metro West region, as the region's top two teams, ALA-West Foothills and Paradise Honors will square off.

Head coach Josh Goodloe and the Paradise Honors Panthers are 5-1 this season and currently lead the 3A Metro West region. The Panthers opened their season with a win over Thatcher, who made the 3A state title game last year. They lost to Mohave in Week 2, but have since rattled off wins over River Valley, Dysart, Show Low, and Valley Christian. In their five wins, the Panthers have 297 points, won by an average of 33.4 points, and given up an average of just 20.4 points.

Head coach Chad Mitton and the ALA-West Foothills Guardians are in just their second varsity season. They are 4-1 and in second place in the 3A Metro West region. They started their season with back-to-back wins over Odyssey Institute and Wickenburg before they also lost to Mohave. The Guardians have since won two more games against Peoria and Heritage Academy Laveen. Their four wins have come by an average of 41.75 points and their lone loss came by just eight points.

Looking at their common opponent, ALA-West Foothills played a tougher game against Mohave, losing 28-20, while Paradise Honors lost 56-28.

This will be the second meeting between these two schools. Paradise Honors beat ALA-West Foothills 50-20 last year.

VOTE

Now it is time for you to make your choice for which game should be named the Game of the Week for Week 6 of Friday Night Fever!

Make your choice in the poll below (and remember, you can vote as many times as you want, so be sure to refresh the page and vote again), and if you don't see the poll, click here.

The poll will be open until Thursday at 10 a.m. Be a believer and catch Friday Night Fever this Friday at 11:35 p.m.!

Also, be sure to vote in our Hot Shots Play of the Week poll! You can watch the top 3 plays in the video below and then click here to vote for your favorite! The winner will be revealed Friday night on FNF.