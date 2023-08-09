Nominees for the Friday Night Fever Week 4 Game of the Week revealed!

The high school football season keeps rolling and Friday Night Fever is ready to reveal the Week 4 Game of the Week nominees. Read about them and vote here!

PHOENIX — Week 3 of the 34th season of Friday Night Fever, Arizona's #1 and longest-running high school football show, is in the books and we are heading straight into another exciting week of high school football action!

And, as we have done for the past two seasons, we are making you, the fans, a huge part of the show, by letting you choose the first highlight of the night, the Game of the Week!

Shout out to everyone who voted for the Week 3 Game of the Week. A total of 15,221 votes were received and Perry at Millennium won with 54.5% of the vote!

Week 1 is still the highest vote total for this season with more than 40,000 votes, but we can beat that!

And without further ado, here are the games you will get to choose from for Week 4:

Central at Mountain Pointe

Our first game is between two schools that have never met on the gridiron, Central at Mountain Pointe.

The Bobcats, out of the 5A Metro region, are coming off their first playoff appearance since 2009, and are looking hungry to end their drought without a playoff win, which stretches all the way back to 1974.

Led by the reigning Friday Night Fever Coach of the Year, Chandler Hovik, the Bobcats are 3-0 this season with wins over Paradise Valley, Ironwood, and Dobson. And those victories were not close. Central's average margin of victory is more than 36 points.

The Pride, out of the 6A Central region, are coming off a trip to the 6A quarterfinals. Head Coach Eric Lauer's team is 2-1 on the season with wins over Valley Vista and Palm Desert out of California, but were beaten by Centennial last week.

Sunnyslope at Notre Dame Prep

Game number two is a battle of 5A schools, Sunnyslope at Notre Dame Prep.

It has been an up-and-down season so far for Head Coach Sam Jacobs and the Sunnyslope Vikings, who made the 5A playoffs last season before losing in the first round. Sunnyslope started the season with a loss to Cactus, bounced back by beating Apollo, but then lost to Brophy.

Head Coach George Prelock and the Notre Dame Prep Saints, however, had had the opposite happen in their season. The Saints started 2023 with a win over Goldwater but then lost to Desert Edge before bouncing back last with a win over St. Augustine (San Diego, California) in San Diego.

These two schools have played each other eight times before. Notre Dame Prep leads the series 5-3 and has the most recent win, 44-23, just last season.

Valley Christian at Scottsdale Christian

Our final game is a battle between two smaller schools that dates all the way back to 1987, Valley Christian at Scottsdale Christian.

Head Coach Jacob Petersen and the Valley Christian Trojans, out of the 3A Metro East region, have become one of the top teams in 3A, winning an average of almost eight regular season games a year over the past five years and making the 3A semifinals twice in that span. The Trojans look like a team that could challenge for their first state title since 2009 (in 2A) and the program's first 3A state title in its history.

The Trojans are 4-0 so far this season with wins over Tempe, Florence, Thatcher, and Seton Catholic.

Head Coach Mike Sheahan and the Scottsdale Christian Eagles, out of the 2A Verde region, are looking to build off of a trip to the 2A semifinals last season. They are 2-1 so far this year after starting the season with back-to-back wins over San Tan Charter and Camp Verde and a loss two weeks ago to Pima before their bye last week.

Now it is time for you to make your choice for which game should be named the Game of the Week for Week 4 of Friday Night Fever!

