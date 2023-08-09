x
Friday Night Fever

Friday Night Fever Week 3: The week of pick-sixes

Pick-six after pick-six, 'Scooby' gets some chow, Chandler makes a statement

Lots of action as we get deeper into the season. Tons of interceptions, a couple TD receptions that were pure butter ... and a couple showdowns with out-of-state teams. 

Perry beats Millennium, 38-24

Chandler beats Orange Lutheran (CA), 35-10

Basha beats Saguaro, 35-31

Desert Mountain beats Chaparral, 24-21 

ALA-Queen Creek beats ALA-Gilbert North, 49-28

Apollo beats Thunderbird, 34-13

Fever Flyover: Lone Peak (UT) beats Highland 35-24/Williams Field beats Mountain Ridge, 48-23/Vista Grande beats Crismon 43-0

Arizona College Prep beats Estrella Foothills, 21-14

Mingus Union beats Blue Ridge, 28-27

