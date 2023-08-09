Friday Night Fever Week 3: The week of pick-sixes

Lots of action as we get deeper into the season. Tons of interceptions, a couple TD receptions that were pure butter ... and a couple showdowns with out-of-state teams.
Perry beats Millennium, 38-24
Chandler beats Orange Lutheran (CA), 35-10
Basha beats Saguaro, 35-31
Desert Mountain beats Chaparral, 24-21
ALA-Queen Creek beats ALA-Gilbert North, 49-28
Apollo beats Thunderbird, 34-13
Fever Flyover: Lone Peak (UT) beats Highland 35-24/Williams Field beats Mountain Ridge, 48-23/Vista Grande beats Crismon 43-0
Arizona College Prep beats Estrella Foothills, 21-14
Mingus Union beats Blue Ridge, 28-27