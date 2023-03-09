Friday Night Fever Week 3 Game of the Week nominees revealed!

Friday Night Fever is heading into our 3rd week and you get to be a huge part of our show!

PHOENIX — The 34th season of Friday Night Fever, Arizona's #1 and longest-running high school football show, is heading into Week 3!

And we are continuing to make you, the fans, a big part of the show, by letting you choose the first highlight of the night, the Game of the Week!

A big thank you to each and every person who voted for the Week 2 Game of the Week. A total of 18,405 votes were received and Snowflake at Cactus was named the Game of the Week after getting more than 58% of the votes.



Now, here are the games you will get to choose from:

Perry at Millennium

Our first game is a cross-Valley matchup as the Perry Pumas will travel to Goodyear to take on the Millennium Tigers.

Perry is in their second season under head coach Joseph Ortiz and is already halfway to their win total from last year. The Pumas are 2-0 this year after beating Desert Vista and Spring Valley (Nevada). The Pumas look strong the season, as their offense, led by junior quarterback Deisel Taylor, has scored 117 points, and their defense has only given up 19.

Millennium, who is in their seventh season under head coach Lamar Early, is also undefeated so far this season. The Tigers shut out Westview, 38-0, in their season opener and won a very close game over Campo Verde 21-20 last week.

This will be the third meeting between these two football teams. They played in 2016 and 2017 and Perry won both games.

ALA-Queen Creek at ALA-Gilbert North

Game number two is the battle of the ALAs: ALA-Queen Creek at ALA-Gilbert North.

These are two of the newer schools in the AIA but have shown they can play with anyone. Now in their 10th season of football in the AIA, ALA-QC has already won two state titles (2016 and 2019, both in 3A) and made the Open Division playoffs each of the past two seasons. ALA-GN, who is in their sixth season of football in the AIA, is the reigning 4A state champ.

This year, ALA-QC has made the jump up to 6A, and ALA-GN has moved up to 5A. ALA-QC is 1-1 this season after opening their season with a loss to Saguaro and beating Boulder Creek last week. ALA-GN is 2-0 with wins over North and Gilbert.

This will be the fifth edition of the Battle of the ALAs and ALA-QC has won the previous four meetings (2018, 2019, 2021, and 2022).

Glendale at Buckeye Union

Game number three takes us out to the West Valley as Glendale and Buckeye Union will square off on Friday night.

These are two of the older schools in the Valley, as Glendale has been playing football since 1928 and Buckeye since 1923.

This year, Buckeye is 2-0 after opening their season in Hawaii with a 38-21 win over Waimea (Hawaii) and then coming back to the Valley and beating Youngker. 51-24.

Glendale is also 2-0 after opening up their season with a 56-7 win over Desert Sunrise and following that up with a 35-0 win over Rio Rico last week.

These two teams have played 28 times, with the earliest coming in 1928 and the most recent being last year. Glendale leads the all-time series 16-10-2, but Buckeye won 31-7 last season.

Now it is time for you to make your choice for which game should be named the Game of the Week for Week One of Friday Night Fever!

Make your choice in the poll below (and remember, you can vote as many times as you want, so be sure to refresh the page and vote again), and if you don't see the poll, click here.

The poll will be open until Thursday at 10 a.m. Be a believer and catch Friday Night Fever this Friday at 11:35 p.m.!

Also, be sure to vote in our Hot Shots Play of the Week poll! You can watch the top 3 plays in the video below and then click here to vote for your favorite! The winner will be revealed Friday night on FNF.