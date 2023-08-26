x
Friday Night Fever

FNF Week 1: Pretty much as expected but Hamilton goes down hard

The first week of the full high school starts with hard hits and right-joystick moves.

PHOENIX —


It was the first week of the full high school football schedule and it didn't disappoint.

Centennial defeats Desert Edge, 13-0

Higley defeats Campo Verde, 49-14

Highland defeats Mountain Ridge, 45-14

Cactus defeats Sunnyslope, 41-32

Williams Field defeats Brophy, 35-34

Chandler defeats Cesar Chavez, 56-6

Liberty defeats Hamilton, 42-14

Desert Mountain defeats Verrado, 47-0

Central defeats Paradise Valley, 61-21

Basha defeats Westwood, 66-7

Corona del Sol defeats Casa Grande, 14-0

Saguaro defeats ALA-Queen Creek

An interview with Higley coach Eddy Zubey

