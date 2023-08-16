Friday Night Fever Preview | Mesa competitive once again after rebuilding program

The Jackrabbits returned to the playoffs last year for the 1st time since 2015 and will look to build off that in the new season

MESA, Ariz. — The 34th season of Friday Night Fever is almost here and 12Sports is helping get you ready by checking in with teams that you will want to watch from around the Valley.

That continues with the Mesa Jackrabbits, who ended a six-season playoff drought in 2022. The Jackrabbits got a win in the first round over Corona del Sol, but Red Mountain was too much in the quarterfinals, as the Jackrabbits lost 49-10.

Those two teams will meet once again in a Week One battle on August 24th.

"We're excited, we get to open Week One against Red Mountain, which is a rematch of last year's playoff game," Mesa head coach Chad DeGrenier told 12Sports during the Mesa Public Schools football media day in early August. "(We) played a great first half, just didn't finish it in the second half. So our kids are very excited about the opportunity to go against Red Mountain."

DeGrenier said winning in the playoffs last year was a fantastic feeling, especially seeing where the program was after the COVID-19 pandemic season in 2020.

"I got (to Mesa) in 2019, we had 75-80 kids in the program, then COVID hit," DeGrenier said. "And then we kind of rebounded from that and now we have over 150 kids in our football program.

"And what these kids have done, the senior kids, we've got about 18 solid seniors from that COVID year that kind of stuck it out through all this stuff," DeGrenier continued. "They've just worked really hard and they believe. And once you start believing, it's amazing what you can accomplish."

Be a believer and catch Friday Night Fever every Friday night until mid-December starting with our season preview show at 11:35 p.m. on August 18.