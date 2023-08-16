Friday Night Fever Preview | Chandler looks to re-claim Open Division Crown

After losing in the title game and semifinals the past two seasons, Chandler is primed and ready to make a run at the Open Division Crown in 2023

Example video title will go here for this video

CHANDLER, Ariz. — The 2023 high school football season is almost here and that means 12Sports is getting you ready for the 34th season of Friday Night Fever by going around the Valley and taking a look at some of the teams you will want to watch.

That continues with one of the top programs in the state, the Chandler Wolves.

It was not long ago that Chandler dominated high school football in Arizona. They won three straight 6A state championships in 2016, 2017, and 2018, followed by claiming the first two Open Division crowns in 2019 and 2020.

However, the Wolves have fallen short the past two seasons, losing to Saguaro in the title game in 2021 and then to reigning Open Division champion Basha in the semifinals in 2022.

Head coach Rick Garretson says his team is focused on getting back to the top and re-claiming the title of 'Kings of Arizona.'

"That's the goal, the Open Division championship, so we're going to do everything we can in our power, take it game by game and we'll let the chips fall where they may," Garretson told 12Sports at the Chandler Unified School District media day in late July.

Running back Ca'Lil Valentine echoed his head coach's sentiments, saying he is putting the playoff losses the past two years behind him.

"I'm not worried about (those losses)," Valentine said. "It's all about this year. So it means a lot if we win and we're going to compete every day to do that."

The Wolves will also have a new quarterback under center in 2023, senior Blake Heffron, who will take over after Dylan Raiola transferred first to Pinnacle and then to Buford High School in Georgia.

Heffron brings something different to Chandler than his predecessor, as Heffron is going into his fourth year with the Wolves, while Raiola only spent one year with the Wolves. Garretson says that sets Heffron apart.

"(Players who spent all four years at Chandler) understand the expectations, they know where the bar has been set," Garretson said. "They've worked hard, they're going to get their opportunity, and, as we always say, when you get your opportunity, kick the door down. And I think Blake will do exactly that."

And Heffron says he is ready to lead his team this fall.

"I want the best for my team," Heffron said. "And, you know, last year, Dylan showed up, I was like, okay, What can I do to help my team the best? And that was playing receiver and being a punt returner. But now this year, the best opportunity for our team to win is me at quarterback, and I'm just going to succeed with my opportunity that was given to me."

The Wolves will open their season on August 25 on the road against the Cesar Chavez Champions.

Be a believer and catch Friday Night Fever every Friday night until mid-December starting with our season preview show at 11:35 p.m. on August 18.