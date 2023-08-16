Friday Night Fever Preview | Brophy holds 6th annual moms football practice

To wrap up fall camp, the Broncos brought the moms out to practice and they even got a chance to tackle their sons

PHOENIX — The 34th season of Friday Night Fever is almost here and 12Sports is getting you ready by checking in with some of the teams you will want to watch this fall from around the Valley!

It’s one of the best practices every fall. The Brophy Broncos hosting their 6th annual Mom Practice.

The tradition started with former Brophy head coach Jon Kitna and it’s continued by current head coach Jason Jewell.

The Moms suit up and go through all the drills their sons go through. Then at the end, it’s the Moms' turn to deliver the hits.

Big things are expected from the Broncos this season. They have a bunch of division one talent.

Many people believe they’re a team that can compete for an Open Division title, but first, a day with Mom!

Sixth Annual Brophy Football Mom's Practice. Full gallery on Athletics Facebook page. Like 👍 and download. pic.twitter.com/wRo2txbxXs — Brophy Athletics (@BrophyAthletics) August 12, 2023

Brophy opens their season at home on August 25 against the Williams Field Blackhawks.

Be a believer and catch Friday Night Fever every Friday night until mid-December starting with our season preview show at 11:35 p.m. on August 18.