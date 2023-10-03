Race for the top 8 | Here's a look at the Arizona high school football playoff picture

The push for the playoffs is on and the AIA has released their high school football rankings. Here's what the playoffs would look like if the season ended today

PHOENIX — The high school football season is churning along and now we are less than a month away from the playoffs kicking off here in Arizona.

Heading into Week 7, the AIA has released their initial playoff rankings, which stretch from the 1A to the Open Division.

As a reminder, the Open Division consists of the top eight teams from 4A, 5A, and 6A. According to AZPreps365.com, the ranking is "based on a multiplier of a schools (sic) rating: 6A (10x), 5A (9x), 4A (8x)." After the regular season, the top eight teams based on the multiplier will make the Open Division playoffs.

Here's a look at the current Open Division rankings (which will be updated every Tuesday at noon) through #16.

Centennial Coyotes (6-0) Chandler Wolves (6-0) Liberty Lions (4-1) ALA-Queen Creek Patriots (5-1) Desert Mountain Wolves (6-0) Basha Bears (5-1) Pinnacle Pioneers (5-1) Hamilton Huskies (5-1) Canyon Del Oro Dorado (5-0) Mica Mountain Thunderbolts (5-0) Desert Edge Scorpions (5-1) Highland Hawks (4-2) Arcadia Titans (6-0) Saguaro Sabercats (3-3) Williams Field Black Hawks (5-1) Red Mountain Mountain Lions (4-2)

One note with the initial Open Division rankings, Yuma Catholic and Northwest Christian were not ranked despite Yuma Catholic being the top-ranked team in 4A (ahead of #9 Canyon Del Oro and #10 Mica Mountain) and Northwest Christian being ranked fourth in 4A (ahead of #13 Arcadia). AIA Executive Director David Hines told AZCentral this was due to those two schools being unable to play 6A schools, which means they are not eligible for the Open Division playoffs.

Top 16 in 6A

Let's now move on to 6A. Here are the top 16 teams that would make the playoffs in 6A (with the teams that are in the top 8 of the Open rankings excluded), if the season ended today.

Highland Hawks (4-2) Saguaro Sabercats (3-3) Williams Field Black Hawks (5-1) Red Mountain Mountain Lions (4-2) Salpointe Catholic Lancers (5-0) Brophy Prep Broncos (4-2) Casteel Colts (4-2) Corona del Sol Aztecs (2-3) Mountain View Toros (4-2) Perry Pumas (5-1) Mountain Pointe Pride (4-2) Sandra Day O'Connor Eagles (3-3) Mesa Jackrabbits (4-2) Boulder Creek Jaguars (2-4) Desert Ridge Jaguars (2-4) Queen Creek Bulldogs (2-4)

Top 16 in 5A

Here are the top 16 teams that would make the playoffs in 5A (with the teams that are in the top 8 of the Open rankings excluded), if the season ended today.

Desert Edge Scorpions (5-1) Higley Kinghts (4-1) Apollo Hawks (5-1) Horizon Huskies (4-2) Notre Dame Prep Saints (3-2) ALA-Gilbert North Eagles (4-1) Buena Colts (5-1) Ironwood Ridge Nighthawks (5-1) Sunrise Mountain Mustangs (3-3) Raymond S. Kellis Cougars (5-1) Cactus Cobras (3-3) Casa Grande Cougars (4-2) Canyon View Jaguars (3-3) Central Bobcats (5-1) McClintock Chargers (4-2) Millennium Tigers (3-3)





Top 16 in 4A

Here are the top 16 teams that would make the playoffs in 4A, if the season ended today.

Yuma Catholic Shamrocks (6-0) Canyon del Oro Dorado (5-0) Mica Mountain Thunderbolts (5-0) Northwest Christian Crusaders (6-0) Arcadia Titans (6-0) Buckeye Union Hawks (5-1) AZ College Prep Knights (4-2) Eastmark Firebirds (4-2) Thunderbird Titans (5-1) Lee Williams Volunteers (5-1) Marcos de Niza Padres (4-2) Youngker Roughriders (4-2) Walden Grove Red Wolves (3-2) Vista Grande Spartans (5-1) Bradshaw Mountain Bears (4-2) Coconino Panthers (3-2)

Top 16 in 3A

Here are the top 16 teams that would make the playoffs in 3A, if the season ended today.

Mohave Thunderbirds (7-0) Valley Christian Trojans (6-1) ALA-West Foothills Guardians (5-1) Paradise Honors Panthers (5-2) Sabino Sabercats (5-1) Florence Gophers (6-1) Pusch Ridge Lions (5-1) Blue Ridge Yellowjackets (6-1) River Valley Dust Devils (6-1) Benjamin Franklin Chargers (5-2) Thatcher Eagles (3-3) Gilbert Christian Knights (4-3) Morenci Wildcats (3-3) Safford Bulldogs (3-4) Winslow Bulldogs (5-1) Payson Longhorns (4-3)

Top 16 in 2A

Here are the top 16 teams that would make the playoffs in 2A, if the season ended today.

Pima Roughriders (6-0) Arizona Lutheran Coyotes (6-0) San Tan Charter Roadrunners (4-1) Scottsdale Christian Eagles (4-2) Tanque Verde Hawks (5-1) Veritas Prep Falcons (5-2) Camp Verde Cowboys (5-2) Tonopah Valley The Phoenix (5-1) Santa Cruz Valley Dust Devil (5-1) Chandler Prep Titans (5-2) Phoenix Christian Cougars (4-2) Scottsdale Prep Spartans (5-2) Cortez Colts (5-1) Bisbee Pumas (4-2) Parker Broncs (3-3) Tombstone Yellow Jackets (4-2)

Top 12 in 1A

Here are the top 12 teams that would make the playoffs in 1A (8-Man Football), if the season ended today.

Hayden Lobos (6-0) Bagdad Sultans (6-1) Cicero Prep Centurions (5-0) Salome Frogs (6-1) El Capitan/Academy Eagles (5-1) Mohave Accelerated Patriots (5-1) Mogollon Mustangs (4-2) San Manuel Jr./Sr. Miners (5-2) Williams Vikings (3-2) Lincoln Prep Lightning (4-3) St. David Tigers (4-3) Maryvale Prep Matadors (2-3)

The 1A playoffs begin on October 20, the 2A and 3A playoffs begin on November 3, the 4A-6A playoffs begin on November 9, and the Open Division playoffs begin on November 17.

The 1A state championship game will be on November 11, the 2A and 3A state championship games will be on November 24, the 4A and 5A state championship games will be on December 1, and the 6A and Open Division state championship games will be on December 2.

Girl's flag football, top 16 in 6A

Let's also take a look at the rankings for girls flag football, where the first-ever playoffs will begin on October 24, starting with 6A, where the top 16 teams will make the playoffs.

Marana Tigers (9-0) Hamilton Huskies (8-1) Red Mountain Mountain Lions (10-0) Highland Hawks (7-1) Desert Ridge Jaguars (8-1) Chandler Wolves (8-1) Xavier Prep Gators (6-3) Mountain View Toros (8-2) Desert Vista Thunder (5-3) Mountain Pointe Pride (4-4) Mountain Ridge Mountain Lions (6-5) Queen Creek Bulldogs (4-4) Mesa Jackrabbits (5-5) Gilbert Tigers (4-4) Dobson Mustangs (5-5) Corona del Sol Aztecs (4-4)

Top 16 in 5A

And here are the top 16 teams that would make the playoffs in 5A, if the season ended today.

Eastmark Firebirds (7-0) Millennium Tigers (8-2) Canyon View Jaguars (9-1) Higley Knights (5-2) Mesquite Wildcats (7-3) Flagstaff Eagles (7-2) Casa Grande Cougars (6-3) Campo Verde Coyotes (5-4) Mountain View Marana Mountain Lions (6-2) AZ College Prep Knights (5-4) Westview Knights (6-2) Williams Field Black Hawks (5-3) Verrado Vipers (6-3) Desert Edge Scorpions (6-4) Benjamin Franklin Chargers (5-4) Mohave Thunderbirds (5-4)

Arizona's first-ever girls flag football state championship games will be played on November 4.

