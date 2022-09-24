Friday Night Fever Week 4 Rewind

PHOENIX — Friday Night Fever is back for Week 3 action! Check out game highlights, scores and matchups from Sept. 23 here.
The Rematch: Chandler defeats Saguaro 31-21
Game of the Week: Queen Creek defeats ALA-Queen Creek 27-17
On the Road: Valley Christian defeats Payson 58-34
Interview with Valley Christian Head Coach Jake Petersen
Week 4 Hot Shots Plays of the Week
Hamilton defeats Horizon 66-21
Casteel defeats Casa Grande 48-7
Desert Mountain defeats Chaparral 30-26
Mountain Pointe defeats Campo Verde 42-29
Willow Canyon defeats Sierra Linda 39-8
Marcos De Niza defeats Amphitheater 55-7
Perry defeats Dobson 54-13
