High School

Friday Night Fever Week 4 Rewind

Week 4 of Friday Night Fever is in the books! Get the highlights here.

PHOENIX — Friday Night Fever is back for Week 3 action! Check out game highlights, scores and matchups from Sept. 23 here.

The Rematch: Chandler defeats Saguaro 31-21

Game of the Week: Queen Creek defeats ALA-Queen Creek 27-17

On the Road: Valley Christian defeats Payson 58-34

Interview with Valley Christian Head Coach Jake Petersen

Week 4 Hot Shots Plays of the Week

Hamilton defeats Horizon 66-21

Casteel defeats Casa Grande 48-7

Desert Mountain defeats Chaparral 30-26

Mountain Pointe defeats Campo Verde 42-29

Willow Canyon defeats Sierra Linda 39-8

Marcos De Niza defeats Amphitheater 55-7

Perry defeats Dobson 54-13

Friday Night Fever

