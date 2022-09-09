Week 2: Friday Night Fever Rewind

Week 2 of Friday Night Fever is in the books! Get the highlights here.

PHOENIX — Friday Night Fever is back for Week 2 action! Check out game highlights, scores and matchups from Sept. 9 here.

O'Connor defeats Red Mountain 28-14

Valley Vista defeats Westview 49-0

Interview with Valley Vista head coach Derek Wahlstrom after first win of season

Sunnyslope defeats Apollo 28-21

Chandler defeats Corona Del Sol 50-0

Bishop Gorman (N.V.) defeats Hamilton 45-0

Saguaro defeats Queen Creek 13-8

Mountain View defeats Mesa 35-24

Trevor Browne defeats North 21-20





Eastmark defeats ALA-Gilbert 36-33

Friday Night Fever

