Friday Night Fever Preview: Open Division heads to the semifinals

PHOENIX — 4 teams are still chasing the title of Arizona's top high school football team, and come Saturday night, we will know which two will play in the 3rd Open Division state championship game.

Arizona Avenue will play host to two of the biggest games of this high school football season as #1 Hamilton and #2 Chandler will both be hosting a semifinal.

Both games will be played on Saturday with the first being #6 Liberty (9-2) traveling across the Valley to take on a team that has become a very familiar foe recently, #2 Chandler (10-1).

This will be the fourth time in the past two seasons that the Lions and Wolves will meet on the gridiron and the 2nd year in a row they will meet in the Open Division semifinals. Expect the Lions to come hungry, as Chandler won all three of the previous matchups (44-10 in week 1 of the 2020 season, 35-34 in last year's Open Division semifinals and 41-21 in week 3 of this season).

Last week, Liberty upset the then-undefeated #3 Basha Bears 38-20 and Chandler easily handled #7 Queen Creek 48-28.

Chandler and Liberty will kick off their semifinal at 4 p.m. Saturday at Chandler High School. The kickoff time was moved up earlier this week due to holiday celebrations, including the lighting of the Tumbleweed Park Christmas Tree in downtown Chandler Saturday night.

4 miles south and two hours later, the 2nd Open Division semifinal will be played as #1 Hamilton (11-0) will host #5 Saguaro (10-1).

This will be the third time in the past 3 seasons that Hamilton and Saguaro have played each other and the second time in the Open Division semifinals.

The Huskies and Sabercats met for the first time ever in the semifinals of the inaugural Open Division playoffs in 2019. Saguaro won that game 20-16.

They met in week 4 of the 2020 season, with Hamilton winning the rematch 13-7.

Last week, Saguaro upset then-undefeated #4 Cactus 42-21 and Hamilton rolled to a 38-14 win over #8 ALA - Queen Creek 38-14.

Saguaro and Hamilton will kick off their semifinal game at 6 p.m. Saturday at Hamilton High School.

The winners of the two semifinals will play in the 3rd Open Division State Championship game. It will be played at 5 p.m. on Saturday, December 11th at Sun Devil Stadium.

