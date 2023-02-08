Friday Night Fever Preview | Liberty Lions working to get over the hump in Open Division

Liberty’s season has come to an end in the Open Division Semifinals three years in a row.

PEORIA, Ariz. — Another season of Friday Night Fever is almost here. Arizona's longest running high school show is gearing up for its 34th season. Every night for the next three weeks, we will spotlight a different team leading up to the season premiere.

We’re continuing our Friday Night Fever previews with the Liberty Lions out of Peoria. Head coach Colin Thomas led the Lions to a 6A State Championship in 2019, but the Lions have fallen just short of a title in the Open Division – with heartbreaking losses in the semifinals in 2020, 2021, and 2022.

Liberty, powered by quarterback Navi Bruzon, saw the 2022 season end after an all-time classic game against the Saguaro Sabercats. Bruzon, one of the senior leaders on this Lions team, is looking to get Liberty over the hump and to the Open Championship game this season.

“These young men have played on some really good teams during their time here, so they’re used to success, and they understand that’s the standard for us. Now it’s their chance to really be leaders of the team and take our team, hopefully, to new heights,” Thomas told 12Sports during Peoria USD Media Day.

“To win the Open Championship you gotta win three games against, probably, top 100 teams in the country. It’s a tremendous feat to be an Open Champion and, obviously, we’ve been close. We’re excited to get back in that fight this year.”

Expect to see our Friday Night Fever cameras in Peoria Friday, Aug. 25, when the Liberty Lions open their season at home against the Hamilton Huskies.

