Friday Night Fever Game of the Week Preview: Highland at Hamilton

For the Hawks, they're returning to the field after a tough loss against Basha last week and now must take on a nationally ranked team.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — The undefeated Hamilton Huskies will take on the Highland Hawks (6-1) at home Friday night in Week 9 of Friday Night Fever.

For the Hawks, they're returning to the field after a tough loss against Basha last week and now must take on a nationally ranked team.

Hamilton QB Nicco Marchiol has led the Huskies to a 7-0 record this season placing Hamilton at No. 15 in the MaxPreps Top 25 national rankings.

Top players, according to Maxpreps:

A huge Top 5 showdown in the Trinity League between No. 4 St. John Bosco and No. 5 Servite headlines the Top 10 Games of the Week.



✍️: https://t.co/Lkju8dPNTi pic.twitter.com/IzCMNV9zoq — MaxPreps (@MaxPreps) October 27, 2021

No. 1 Mater Dei affirms top-ranked status in MaxPreps Top 25 after 46-37 win over Servite. 💪



✍️: https://t.co/JfOLrUIKTX pic.twitter.com/C9GO1Kavcu — MaxPreps (@MaxPreps) October 25, 2021

Friday Night Fever