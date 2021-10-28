Friday Night Fever Game of the Week Preview: Highland at Hamilton

CHANDLER, Ariz. — The undefeated Hamilton Huskies will take on the Highland Hawks (6-1) at home Friday night in Week 9 of Friday Night Fever.
For the Hawks, they're returning to the field after a tough loss against Basha last week and now must take on a nationally ranked team.
Hamilton QB Nicco Marchiol has led the Huskies to a 7-0 record this season placing Hamilton at No. 15 in the MaxPreps Top 25 national rankings.
Top players, according to Maxpreps:
Highland: QB Gage Dayley (5-10, 160), OL Caleb Lomu (6-5, 255), DL Fisher Camac (6-7, 230), ATH Steven Trujillo (5-8, 175), DL Tautua Pauga (6-3, 210)
Hamilton: QB Nicco Marchiol (6-2, 215), DL Russell Davis II (6-3, 215), WR Christian Anaya (6-1, 175), OL Grayson Stovall (6-4, 280), TE Michael Masunas (6-5, 235)
Friday Night Fever
