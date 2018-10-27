The playoffs are finally here for Arizona high school's in divisions 2A through 6A after 10 weeks of regular season action.

Valley schools Northwest Christian, Centennial and Chandler High School are the No. 1 seeds in divisions 3A, 5A and 6A respectively. Centennial went undefeated on the year while Northwest Christian and Chandler both went 9-1.

The playoff edition of Friday Night Fever on 12 News starts this Friday at 11:35 p.m. featuring highlights and scores from every game in the valley.

You can view the full bracket from each division here.

