Arizona National Signing Day: Live updates and football recruits

The top football recruits in the state are deciding on their next collegiate steps. Stay with 12 News for live updates.

ARIZONA, USA — It's a day when dreams can come true; a day when teenagers are deciding the next steps in their futures.

It's National Signing Day and 12 News is following along with Arizona athletes as they announce which colleges they'll be taking their athletic careers.

Multiple three-star recruits in the state have decided which colleges they'll attend to play Division 1 level football. Follow along for live updates on where they're heading.

Arizona State University recruits

Carter Brown, kicker, 3-star, Dawson High School (Pearland, Texas)

Jacob Newell, tight end, 3-star, Thurston High School (Springfield, Oregon)

Bennett Meredith, quarterback, 3-star, Hoover High School (Hoover, Alabama)

Bryce Pierre, tight end, 3-star, Chaffey College- JUCO (Rancho Cucamonga, California)

University of Arizona recruits

Sterling Lane II, linebacker, 4-star, Oaks Christian School (Westlake Village, California)

Keyan Burnett, tight end, 4-star, Servite High School (Anaheim, California)

Tacario Davis, center back, 3-star, Millikan High School (Long Beach, California)

Isaiah Ward, edge, 3-star, Colony High School (Ontario, California)

Jonah Savaiinaea, offensive lineman, 3-star, St. Louis School (Honolulu)

Jai-Ayviauynn Celestine, ATH, Palmetto High School (Miami)

Noah Fifita, quarterback, 3-star, Servite High School (Anaheim, California)

A.J. Jones, wide receiver, 3-star, Colony High School (Ontario, California)

Ta’ita’i Uiagalelei, edge, 3-star, Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, California)

Kevin Green, wide receiver, 3-star, Bishop Alemany High School (Mission Hills, California)

Jacob Manu, linebacker, 3-star, Servite High School (Anaheim, California)

Jonah Coleman, running back, 3-star, Lincoln High School (Stockton, California)

Tyler Martin, linebacker, 3-star, Buckingham Browne & Nichols School (Cambridge, Massachusetts)

Tyler Powell, tight end, 3-star, Brophy College Preparatory (Phoenix)

Jermaine Wiggins Jr., defensive lineman, 3-star, Bridgton Academy (Bridgton, Massachusetts)

Jacob Reece, offensive lineman, 3-star, Brighton High School (Salt Lake City, Utah)

Grayson Stovall, offensive lineman, 3-star, Hamilton High School (Chandler)

Russell Davis II, edge, 3-star, Hamilton High School (Chandler)

Isaiah Johnson, defensive lineman, 3-star, Chandler High School (Chandler)

Brandon Craddock, linebacker, 2-star, Sandra Day O’Connor High School (Glendale)

Ephesians Prysock, cornerback, 4-star, Bishop Alemany (Mission Hills, California)

Nason Coleman

Coleman is a wide receiver and tight end at Chandler High School. Coleman, who just received tight end of the year from the Arizona National Football Foundation, signed with Princeton University.

Ridge Docekal

Docekal is a 3-star quarterback from Saguaro High School and has signed with the University of Idaho. He was ranked the ninth best recruit in Arizona by ESPN.

Quaron Adams

Adams is a 3-star wide receiver for Chandler High School and signed to Iowa State. Adams racked up 960 yards for seven touchdowns this season.

Kyion Grayes

Grayes is a wide receiver from Chandler High School and has signed with Ohio State University. At Chandler, Grayes averaged 73.2 receiving yards per game. Grayes was also selected to the 2020 Arizona High School Football All-State First Team.

Parker Brailsford

Brailsford is an offensive lineman at Saguaro High School. The 3-star athlete signed with the University of Washington.

