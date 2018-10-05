PHOENIX - As high school football continues to rise in the Valley, programs across the state are teaming up to host their first annual high school football spring showcase.

"Today we have six schools incorporated," Desert Vista's head football coach Dan Hinds said. "We're anticipating 30-40 colleges today."

Per Arizona Interscholastic Association rules, high schools aren't allowed to practice against each other, but they are allowed to all practice on the same facility. Desert Vista, Red Mountain, and Saguaro all hosted the three-day event.

The best part? The showcase is free.

"It's free. That's the best part," Desert Ridge's head football coach, Jeremy Hathcock, said. "That kids could get this type of exposure from thirty-something colleges in one day is pretty special."

