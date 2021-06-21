'He's feeling fine': Chris Paul's father gives update on star point guard's health

PHOENIX — Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul is out for Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.
Paul remains out indefinitely since entering the NBA’s Health and Safety protocols last week after testing positive for COVID-19.
Despite his absence in Game 1, the Suns beat the Clippers 120-114 on Sunday to take a 1-0 series lead.
It was the Suns' 8th-straight playoff win. CP3 Facetimed with the team in the locker room after the game, but it’s unclear when he’ll be allowed to rejoin them.
On Monday, 12 News caught up with Chris Paul’s dad Charles to get an update on his son’s health.