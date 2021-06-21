'He's feeling fine': Chris Paul's father gives update on star point guard's health

Paul remains out indefinitely since entering the NBA’s Health and Safety protocols last week after testing positive for COVID-19.

PHOENIX — Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul is out for Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.

Paul remains out indefinitely since entering the NBA’s Health and Safety protocols last week after testing positive for COVID-19.

Despite his absence in Game 1, the Suns beat the Clippers 120-114 on Sunday to take a 1-0 series lead.

It was the Suns' 8th-straight playoff win. CP3 Facetimed with the team in the locker room after the game, but it’s unclear when he’ll be allowed to rejoin them.