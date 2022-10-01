Herm Edwards reaches contract settlement with ASU

The former football coach will be entitled to be paid a performance bonus worth $590,000 and a percentage of his salary.

Former ASU football coach Herm Edwards may be entitled to receive up to 50% of his contracted salary and an academic performance worth $590,000.

Edwards' employment with the university's football program ended last month after he and ASU decided to "mutually" part ways. Now the parties have reached an agreement on how to handle the coach's remaining contract which was set to expire in December 2024.

Edwards will be able to receive up to 50% of the contract in his coaching contract, according to a settlement letter signed by Edwards and ASU.

The State Press first reported on the settlement letter last week.

At the time of the separation, Edwards was earning a base salary of $700,000 and an additional salary of at least $2.8 million, records show. Edwards was also able to earn supplemental bonuses each year depending on academic performance.

ASU said Edwards is entitled to receive a bonus worth $590,000 which he earned before departing ways with the university.

The university will continue paying the former coach's health benefits until April 2024 or until he gets another job with benefits.

Arizona State and Edwards agreed to part ways a day after the Sun Devils lost 30-21 to Eastern Michigan of the Mid-American Conference.

The agreement with ASU also obligates Edwards to cooperate with an ongoing NCAA investigation. The university's football team is accused of hosting high school recruits on campus during the pandemic, which had been prohibited by the NCAA.

