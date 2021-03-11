Here's the Dallas Cowboys drone video that is taking over the internet

The shot, featured on HBO's "Hard Knocks," shows a unique perspective of the Cowboys' practice facility.

PHOENIX — Who doesn't love a good drone shot? The flying recording devices have changed the videography landscape and produced some incredible shots at a variety of locations.

From bowling alleys to volcanoes, drones have given audiences a new perspective on the world and people can't seem to get enough of these viral videos.

And this latest internet sensation is no different.

NFL Films tweeted out a video Tuesday featuring drone footage of The Star, the Dallas Cowboys training facility. According to the tweet, the footage was featured on HBO's show "Hard Knocks."

In the video, the drone flies through various areas around the facility, dipping through trucks and zipping through doors.

As soon as the video was posted, it's been shared numerous times across sites like Twitter and Facebook.

According to an online report, it took the production team 15 tries to get the continuous drone shot. After watching the footage, this shot needs to be recreated in every NFL stadium. What a shot.

