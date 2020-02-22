PHOENIX — A storm is bringing potentially record-breaking rainfall across the Valley with half an inch to an inch of rain on the Saturday forecast.
The storm comes as MLB Cactus League spring training continues in Arizona.
Here’s a list of Saturday’s games and their current status. (This list will be updated.)
- Arizona Diamondbacks @ Colorado Rockies, Game Time – 1:10 p.m. at Salt River Fields (Scottsdale) | Status: On Time
- Oakland Athletics @ Chicago Cubs, Game Time – 1:05 p.m. at Sloan Park (Mesa) | Status: DELAYED to 6:10 p.m.
- Los Angeles Angels @ Chicago White Sox, Game Time – 1:05 p.m. at Camelback Ranch (Glendale) | Status: On Time
- Milwaukee Brewers @ Texas Rangers, Game Time – 1:05 p.m. at Surprise Stadium (Surprise) | Status: On Time
- Seattle Mariners @ San Diego Padres, Game Time – 1:10 p.m. at Peoria Sports Complex (Peoria) | Status: On Time
- Los Angeles Dodgers @ San Francisco Giants, Game Time – 1:05 p.m. at Scottsdale Stadium (Scottsdale) | Status: On Time
- Kansas City Royals @ Los Angeles Angels, Game Time – 1:10 p.m. tt Diablo Stadium (Tempe) | Status: On Time
- Cincinnati Reds @ Cleveland Indians, Game Time – 1:05 at Goodyear Ball Park (Goodyear) | Status: On Time
PHOTOS: 2020 spring training in Arizona
RELATED:
- Buffalo soldiers, segregation and spring training: How African American players shaped baseball in AZ
- MLB asks Nevada to ban spring training bets but state declines
- Reports: MLB considers expanding to 14 playoff teams with reality TV twist