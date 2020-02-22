PHOENIX — A storm is bringing potentially record-breaking rainfall across the Valley with half an inch to an inch of rain on the Saturday forecast.

The storm comes as MLB Cactus League spring training continues in Arizona.

Here’s a list of Saturday’s games and their current status. (This list will be updated.)

Arizona Diamondbacks @ Colorado Rockies, Game Time – 1:10 p.m. at Salt River Fields (Scottsdale) | Status: On Time

Oakland Athletics @ Chicago Cubs, Game Time – 1:05 p.m. at Sloan Park (Mesa) | Status: DELAYED to 6:10 p.m.

to 6:10 p.m. Los Angeles Angels @ Chicago White Sox, Game Time – 1:05 p.m. at Camelback Ranch (Glendale) | Status: On Time

Milwaukee Brewers @ Texas Rangers, Game Time – 1:05 p.m. at Surprise Stadium (Surprise) | Status: On Time

Seattle Mariners @ San Diego Padres, Game Time – 1:10 p.m. at Peoria Sports Complex (Peoria) | Status: On Time

Los Angeles Dodgers @ San Francisco Giants, Game Time – 1:05 p.m. at Scottsdale Stadium (Scottsdale) | Status: On Time

Kansas City Royals @ Los Angeles Angels, Game Time – 1:10 p.m. tt Diablo Stadium (Tempe) | Status: On Time

Cincinnati Reds @ Cleveland Indians, Game Time – 1:05 at Goodyear Ball Park (Goodyear) | Status: On Time

PHOTOS: 2020 spring training in Arizona San Diego Padres players stretch during spring training baseball practice Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Peoria, Ariz. Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani fields a ground ball during spring training baseball practice, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Tempe, Ariz. San Francisco Giants' Shaun Anderson throws during spring training baseball practice, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, in Scottsdale, Ariz. Chicago Cubs pitcher Jon Lester throws during spring training baseball practice Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Mesa, Ariz. San Francisco Giants' Pablo Sandoval fields a ground ball during spring training baseball practice, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Scottsdale, Ariz. San Diego Padres' Eric Hosmer, center, stretches with teammates during spring training baseball practice Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Peoria, Ariz. Los Angeles Angels' Andrelton Simmons fields a ground ball during spring training baseball practice, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Tempe, Ariz. Canada geese pass at the Los Angeles Dodgers facility during spring training baseball Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, in Phoenix. Seattle Mariners pitcher Wyatt Mills throws during spring training baseball practice Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Peoria, Ariz. Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada looks on during spring training baseball Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Phoenix. Cincinnati Reds pitchers warm up during spring training baseball workouts Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Goodyear, Ariz. Kansas City Royals' Alex Gordon (4) and Kansas City Royals second baseman, left, and Whit Merrifield swap sunglasses during spring training baseball practice Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Surprise, Ariz. Kansas City Royals players run during spring training baseball practice Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Surprise, Ariz. The cap and glove of Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder Chris Taylor sits near the batting cages during spring training baseball Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Phoenix. San Francisco Giants' Sean Hjelle poses for a photo during spring training baseball photo day, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Scottsdale, Ariz. Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Tyler Mahle flips the ball to home plate as pitchers works on fielding drills during spring training baseball workouts Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Goodyear, Ariz. Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Jeremy Jeffress jokes as he stands for a photo during spring training baseball photo day Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Mesa, Ariz. San Diego Padres' Jered Eickhoff warms up by throwing a ball against a wall during spring training baseball practice Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Peoria, Ariz. Los Angeles Dodgers pitchers warm up during spring training baseball Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, in Phoenix. A Canada goose passes Los Angeles Dodgers catchers warming up during spring training baseball Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, in Phoenix. Baseballs are piled on the warning track during Seattle Mariners spring training baseball practice Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Peoria, Ariz. Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson reaches out to catch a ping-pong ball during spring training baseball workouts Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Goodyear, Ariz. Seattle Mariners pitcher Sam Delaplane fields a ball during spring training baseball practice Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Peoria, Ariz. Kansas City Royals Salvador Perez leads teammates out of the clubhouse for spring training baseball practice Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Surprise, Ariz. Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner passes fans on his way to the batting cages during spring training baseball Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Phoenix. Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger leaves the batting cages during spring training baseball Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, in Phoenix.

