The Super Bowl is this weekend and fans across the country are excited to watch the big game.

From New York to Los Angeles, we’re all gearing up for our viewing parties and food festivals. Everyone has their own way to showcase their fandom, and many will put it on full display on Super Bowl Sunday.

But which city is the best for football fans?

According to WalletHub, Pittsburgh takes the top spot.

The website compared more than 240 U.S. cities with at least one college or professional football team across 21 key metrics. Here’s how the top 10 shapes up:

1. Pittsburgh, PA

2. Boston, MA

3. Green Bay, WI

4. Dallas, TX

5. New York, NY

6. Miami, FL

7. New Orleans, LA

8. Oakland, CA

9. Philadelphia, PA

10. Seattle, WA

12. Glendale, AZ

For Cardinals fans, Glendale, Arizona ranked 12th on the list. Here are what states rounded out the bottom of the ranking.

26. Houston, TX

27. Chicago, IL

28. Jacksonville, FL

29. Detroit, MI

30. Cleveland, OH

Cleveland takes the bottom spot, but with the addition of Baker Mayfield and the Browns' increase in competitiveness, the ranking may go up in the future.

