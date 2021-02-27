Headed to Spring Training? Here's what you need to know

Spring Training games resume Sunday in the Valley and COVID-19 protocols are in full effect to keep fans and players as safe as possible.

PHOENIX — Baseball is back in the Valley with Spring Training games starting Sunday.

Fans are allowed back in, but just like so many things nowadays, it’s going to look different this year because of COVID-19.

Limited capacity inside Cactus League Stadiums

All of the stadiums across the Valley are going to be limiting the number of people that can attend games.

The number of fans allowed inside the stadiums will be a fraction of what Spring Training fans are used to.

“It’s going to feel like there’s nobody here,” Jerry Hall, stadium manager for Tempe Diablo Stadium said. “Especially with everybody being spread out, and it’s just going to be a different feel.”

Hall said instead of 7,000 fans per game, their capacity will be limited to about 1,500. Hall said he’s excited to have fans back in the stands.

“They are going to get a great experience in that way, the only thing that’s just going to be tough is you can’t get close to the players and that’s what spring training has always been about,” Hall said.

COVID-19 protocols in full effect

Face masks will be required at stadiums, and social distancing will be enforced.

Stickers on the ground at concessions will be helping keep people spaced out, with screens to protect fans and those working behind the counter. Hand sanitizing stations are expected to be out and available as well.

At American Family Fields of Phoenix, General Manager Andrew Daugherty said concessions will also be different this year at the stadium.

“Concession stands are open although the offerings are going to be different, they’re going to be more grab and go,” Daugherty said.

Both Tempe Diablo Stadium and American Family Fields of Phoenix were marking off pods for ticket holders by closing off seats in the ballpark.

Tempe Diablo Stadium will have about 100 pods on the lawn for two to six people to sit in groups but maintain distance from other pods.

Bags not allowed at the stadiums

A big change this year is bags are not allowed inside the stadiums.

The idea is to help limit contact as people walk in the gate.

However, diaper bags or medical bags can be brought in and checked by security staff on site.

Despite the changes, the managers are ready for baseball to be back in Arizona.

“We’re excited,” Daugherty said.