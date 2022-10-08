Hamilton High football put on probation for violating recruiting rules, ineligible for playoffs

AIA officials say the team is not eligible for postseason play in 2022 and shall not receive any award for achievement in that sport.

Chandler's Hamilton High School's powerhouse football team was placed on probation Monday for a recruiting violation, according to the Arizona Interscholastic Association.

AIA officials say the Huskies are not eligible for postseason play in 2022 and shall not receive any award for achievement in that sport.

Officials said the team can appeal the decision within 10 days to the Executive Board.

“Probation is a rare consequence that is not an easy decision for this board to make. But Hamilton has the ability to appeal this decision,” said Jim Dean, interim Superintendent for the Dysart Unified School District and Executive Board President.

Hamilton Football was #1 in the State for a few weeks last season. They lost in the Semi-Finals of the Open Championship to the eventually State Champs Saguaro High School.

In March of this year, former educators and administrators from the school were reprimanded by state officials after an investigation in 2017 uncovered alleged acts of sexual assault taking place in the school's locker room.

