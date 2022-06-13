Longtime voice of D-backs radio Greg Schulte announces chemotherapy treatment

The broadcaster has been with the MLB club since its inception and has called more than 3,000 Diamondbacks games.

PHOENIX — Greg Schulte, the iconic voice of Arizona Diamondbacks games, announced Monday that he has started chemotherapy treatment.

The D-backs organization made the announcement, and Schulte added that he will miss “some” home game broadcasts in the future.

Schulte, 69, was already missing road games this season for a different medical condition. He didn't share the exact reason why he's undergoing chemo.

The broadcaster has been with the MLB club since its inception and has called more than 3,000 D-backs games.

He has also called for other Arizona sports franchises like the Phoenix Suns and would do play-by-play alongside legendary broadcaster Al McCoy on occasion.

Nicknamed Gub, Schulte says he plans on returning to the radio booth eventually.

“I appreciate your prayers and privacy as I concentrate on my health at this time,” he said in a written statement. “I’m staying positive and hoping for a full recovery.”

We're all behind you, Gub, and we can't wait until you're back in the booth. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/R1SQFV59wH — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) June 13, 2022

