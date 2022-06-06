Phil Mickelson to play in new Saudi League

Mickelson immediately becomes one of the Saudi leagues most recognizable faces along with Dustin Johnson, Ricky Fowler and Kevin Na.

PHOENIX — Phil Mickelson has made it official. He will become a part of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Tour and play in its inaugural event in London this week.

It will be “Lefty’s” first competition since Feb. 6 before he began a self-imposed exile from the PGA Tour.

There are reports that Mickelson signed a $200 million contract with the LIV.

Speaking on social media, Mickelson said, “First and foremost, I want to again apologize to the many people I have offended and hurt with my comments a few months ago…taking time away and self-reflecting has been very humbling.”

Mickelson was referring to a Golf Digest story, criticizing the PGA Tour, and that he was using the Saudi league fronted by Greg Norman as leverage against the Tour. The subsequent fallout resulted in Mickelson being dropped by long-time sponsors KPMG and Calloway.

Mickelson went on to say that “he is thrilled to begin with LIV Golf and I appreciate everyone involved. I also intend to play the majors.”

He is a six-time major champion, who has never won the U.S. Open. Mickelson immediately becomes one of the Saudi league's most recognizable faces along with Dustin Johnson, Ricky Fowler and Kevin Na.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan sent a memo to players last month and doubled down on it last week saying, “Members who violate the Tournament Regulations are subject to disciplinary action.”

Mickelson could still play in the majors because each event is run by a different governing body than the PGA. It means each governing body will decide if a golfer who is on the LIV Tour and is eligible to play in the major, will play.

Also competing in the LIV League is amateur ASU Junior David Puig. Puig will not receive any prize money in order to keep his amateur status, but not be compensated as part of a NIL deal.

Puig is ranked ninth in the World Amateur Golf Rankings.

12 Sports on YouTube