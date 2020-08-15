x
Tres Rios Golf Course set to temporarily close

After financial strain, management of Tres Rios has decided to terminate their contract
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — Starting Aug. 17, Tres Rios Golf Course at Estrella Mountain Regional Park will close temporarily. 

The closure was decided following a notice served by the current operator, Tres Rios Golf LLC., a division of C-Bon International Golf Group (CBIGG) on July 6 which stated termination of their contract. 

CBIGG cited a loss of revenue as the reason for terminating the contract which was supposed to be in effect until April 30, 2037. 

The county will start a process to find interested parties for a management agreement. Previous attempts were unsuccessful. 

The County's other two courses, The 500 Club and Paradise Valley Golf Course will remain open. 

