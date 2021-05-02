Sights and sounds from Thursday at the Waste Management Phoenix Open

Meet first round leader Matthew NeSmith and see how it looks at TPC Scottsdale this year for the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Play at the Waste Management Phoenix Open kicked off Thursday morning at it definitely looks...different.

Just 5,000 fans are welcome at the tournament each day this weekend due to COVID-19 concerns.

Team 12's Trisha Hendricks reported on how organizers are keeping everyone safe at the Waste Management Phoenix Open this year.

Team 12's Chierstin Susel caught up with first round leader Matthew NeSmith, who shot an 8-under 63 in the first round of his WMPO debut.

Chances are that if you've been to the WMPO you've had a "thunderdog." Those hot dogs and the guys who run the stand have been around for 20 years.