SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Scott Harrington moved to Scottsdale 16 years ago and never left, it's home for him and his wife, Jenn.

Harrington is the PGA Tour's oldest rookie at 39 years old. He's been a professional golfer chasing the dream of having a PGA Tour card for years and finally, last summer, he earned it. Now, he's playing as a PGA Tour pro in the event he's wanted to the most.

"I never thought it would take this long, but it makes me appreciate it that much more," Harrington said. "I made it, that's what counts."

But there was a time when golf was the least important thing in Harrington's life.

"My wife and I, we think about it a lot, we talk about it a lot. It's just crazy where we were at 12 months ago or 18 months ago."

Back in 2017, Jenn Harrington was diagnosed with Hodgkins lymphoma for the second time. Playing golf didn't seem that important anymore and Scott put his career on hold while his wife when through treatment.

Paying for medical bills was tough. That's when people from around the country stepped up.

"We were in a really dark place," Scott said. "She was going to get treatment no matter what, but it started with players on the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Tour chipping in to help us out and then it kind of ballooned from there."

This included NBA superstar and avid golfer Steph Curry, who donated $25,000 to the Harrington's.

In 2019, life started looking up. Scott earned his PGA Tour card and his wife went into remission.

"My wife's doing great and she's a little over a year in remission and things are really looking up and we're extremely grateful for everything," he said.

RELATED: Former UArizona golfer overcomes tragedy to play at Waste Management for the 1st time

RELATED: Best moments from the Waste Management Phoenix Open Celebrity Pro-Am