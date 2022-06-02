Everything you need to know about the WM Phoenix Open

The "Greatest Show on the Grass" is officially underway, here are some fast facts you should know about the WM Phoenix Open.

When is it happening?

The event starts on Monday, Feb 7, 2022 and lasts through Sunday, Feb 13, 2022

Where is it located?

TPC Scottsdale - Stadium Course - 17020 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

How do I get tickets?

The first two days of the Open are free. But prices vary for the rest of the event. Kids 15 and under can get in for free when with an adult.

Ticket information can be found here.

Things to know

Purses and backpacks are not allowed inside the event.

See the full list of what you can and cannot bring here.

Where do I park?

See a traffic map and specific information on the WM Phoenix Open website.

Who’s playing?

See the full roster at this link.

There are also concerts!

Concerts are happening throughout the Open. Check out the schedule:

Feb. 9

Diplo

Cole Swindell

Feb. `10

Russell Dickerson

Sam Hunt

Feb. 11

Quinn XCII

Macklemore

AYOKAY

Feb. 12

Sam Feldt

KYGO

Forester

Staying safe

Here are a few tips from the Scottsdale Fire Department:

Top three safety tips:

1. Stay hydrated - Get ahead of the game, start drinking water the day before you come out. Then when you're out here having a few beverages maybe mix water in between each

2. Protect yourself from that Arizona sun - Definitely wear and bring sunscreen

3. Ditch the heels - Wear comfortable shoes. There are a lot of uneven surfaces out here and cracks in the sidewalks.

