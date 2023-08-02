WM Phoenix Open tickets sold out Friday, Saturday

The popular golf tournament announced that tickets are now sold out for Friday and Saturday.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The WM Phoenix Open announced Thursday that they only have tickets still available for two days of the tournament.

Tickets for Friday and Saturday are officially sold out, the tournament organizers say.

There are still tickets available online at WMPhoenixOpen.com for general admission to the tournament on Thursday and Sunday.

“The fan experience at the WM Phoenix Open is very important to our tournament,” Williams said. “Maintaining exceptional fan-experience quality is at the forefront of our decision making. With the weather forecast, other high-profile events in town and other factors creating record demand, The Thunderbirds feel the best way to preserve the excitement level at the WM Phoenix Open was to cap attendance on our highest traffic days. This is ‘The People’s Open’ for a reason, and we want to keep it that way.”

Hospitality packages for the event are also sold out across all days of the tournament.

Fans have been watching the pros practice since Monday and enjoyed a mix of celebrities and local sports stars at the Annexus Pro-Am on Wednesday.

