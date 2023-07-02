WM Phoenix Open Annexus Pro-Am live updates

Celebrities and pro golfers teed off at the WM Phoenix Open Annexus Pro-Am Wednesday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — >>Editor's note: The above video is from a previously aired broadcast.

The WM Phoenix Open Annexus Pro-Am is underway as dozens of celebrities and pros pair up and play at the TPC Scottsdale Stadium Course.

Golfers and celebrities teed off between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Get live updates from the Pro-Am all day as your favorite golfers and celebrities hit the links at the WM Phoenix Open.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Follow live updates below:

12:10 a.m.

Larry Fitzgerald Jr. back on the tee, looking to split the fairway.

11:55 a.m.

Legendary MLB shortstop Alex Rodriguez sizes up the green.

11:15 a.m.

Larry Fitzgerald and Rory Mcilroy are very popular among the fans at the Pro-Am.

gooooood morning from the @WMPhoenixOpen! tough assignment today following @LarryFitzgerald & @McIlroyRory at the Pro-Am ⛳️ you already know the @12SportsAZ team has you covered with all the big events in the Valley this week. WE OUTCHEA! @12News pic.twitter.com/iybh1WTew0 — Lina Washington (@LWashingtonTV) February 8, 2023

10:30 a.m.

All of the groups have teed off as the WM Phoenix Open Annexus Pro-Am is underway.

10:15 a.m.

Fans continue to find good seats at the Pro-Am to watch their favorite celebrates and golfers ahead of the first day of the WM Phoenix Open on Thursday.

Here are some photos: pic.twitter.com/7mGr7UoRwk — Gabe Trujillo (@gabetrujillo) February 8, 2023

10:10 a.m.

Jordan Spieth tees off on ten alongside Marcus Wilson of the Seattle Mariners, David Chaplin, John Wittig and Jonathan Hollister.

You could hear the ball whizz by as Jordan Spieth teed off on 10 at the @WMPhoenixOpen. pic.twitter.com/fbpeH5fp7W — Gabe Trujillo (@gabetrujillo) February 8, 2023

10:00 a.m.

Super Bowl champ Reggie Bush tees off with Justin Thomas.

8:45 a.m.

The weather couldn't be nicer for the Pro-Am!

Wednesday morning here at WM Phoenix Open! Who’s coming out to see us today? 🌵⛳️🙋 pic.twitter.com/s2TO1oI5ge — TPC Scottsdale (@tpcscottsdale) February 8, 2023

8:30 a.m.

The Annexus Pro-Am is underway as pros, celebrities and amateurs begin to tee off.

Welcome to the @Annexus Pro-Am! The hype is real. Who are you following today? pic.twitter.com/mNNSvhXZRj — WM Phoenix Open (@WMPhoenixOpen) February 8, 2023

Former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald Jr. tees off with Rory Mcllroy on the first tee to start the Pro-Am.

Former Dallas Cowboy's Running Back Emmitt Smith and Scottie Scheffler kick the tournament off on the tenth tee.

12Sports