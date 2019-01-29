All eyes are on the forecast as there's a possibility of rain for the Waste Management Phoenix Open this week.

The PGA can issue weather delays in the event of heavy or prolonged rain. Play can continue after rain passes, when the course is ready and players are warmed up.

Fans are allowed to bring umbrellas without a sleeve to the tournament, according to WMPO security guidelines.

Spectators should pay attention to electronic leaderboards, which will show any weather warnings. If fans hear a prolonged air horn blast, officials have suspended play and everyone should seek shelter. Two blasts, repeated once, means play has resumed.

Here's the latest forecast for each day.

Tuesday

It will be mild for the tournament. We're not calling for rain.

Wednesday

Again it will be mild for the tournament. We're not calling for rain Wednesday, either.

Thursday

Here's where the rain chances start. The morning should be dry, with the first round of the tournament starting at 7:30 a.m.

We're calling for a 30 percent chance of evening showers. The Birds Nest concerts are indoors, but it could be a wet drive.

Friday

During the day it will be partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers.

It will be cloudy in the evening, with the 10 percent chance of showers remaining.

Saturday

The busiest day of the WMPO starts with a 30 percent chance of showers.

It increases to a 40 percent chance of showers in the evening with lots of clouds.

Sunday

There is a steady 20 percent chance of showers all day.

Download the 12 News KPNX app for the latest weather updates. You can also opt into daily weather alerts.

iPhone: http://12ne.ws/iphone

Android: http://12ne.ws/android