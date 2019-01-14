With the start of 2019, golf fans set their sights on Scottsdale as the Waste Management Phoenix Open makes its way back to the Valley.

Dubbed “the Greatest Show on Grass,” the Phoenix Open continues to be a big draw for golf fans and party goers alike.

Whether you’re an avid golf enthusiast or just a casual fan, there’s plenty to see and do at the event.

But what’s the best way to make sure you get the best views? Well, be sure to set your alarm clock.

One of the biggest attractions at the Phoenix Open is the famed 16th hole. The par three has become one of the most talked about spectacles in all of sports. And if you want to participate in the festivities there, you need to get there early.

Each year, fans line up well before the gates to the tournament open, just to get a chance at prime seats. Once the gates open, fans rush to the hole to get their spots. So be sure to wear your best running shoes.

The 16th hole is generally packed all day long, but fans can stop by throughout the day to find open seats. Saturdays are generally the highest-attended days, 216,818 fans attended the event in 2018.

If the large crowd isn’t your speed, you can find some great views along the holes on the front nine. Crowds begin to thin the farther you get away from the main entrance.

Another popular spot for both people watching and golf observing is the hillside along the 18th hole. The back nine finishing hole is a prime location and offers quick access to the exits and food vendors.

With the large crowds expected again this year, event organizers want to remind fans about the fan code of conduct. To read the full breakdown, head to the Phoenix Open website.

