Waste Management Phoenix Open to kick off this week

With new COVID-19 measures in place, the event is scheduled to take off without a hitch, according to tournament officials.

Affectionately known as "The People's Open", the event has always drawn massive crowds from near and far to enjoy some good weather and golf.

But this year is different. The organizers have made some major changes to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The changes include limited ticket sales, mandatory masks, temperature checks upon entry, two venues on the property, parking nearby, access to rideshare and no Bird's Nest seating.

Rideshare is a change implemented as a way to take shuttles out of the mix to keep people at reasonable distances to avoid transmission.

For those who can't attend the event, the tournament will air on 12 News all week, and Tournament Chair Scott Jenkins promises a great event.

"It could end up being the strongest field we've ever had, you've got Rory, Jon Rahm, the regulars like Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas and Matthew Wolff who's a young superstar," he said.

Plus, with the Tournament Title Sponsor being Waste Management, Jenkins said there are already multiple sanitation steps in place in addition to the COVID-19 measures. All of which are implemented in order to keep players and fans safe.