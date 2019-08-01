It's called "the greatest show on grass" and if you take a look at the numbers it's easy to see why the PGA named the Waste Management Phoenix Open 2018's tournament of the year.

7,261 yards

The course, designed by Jay Morrish and Tom Weiskopf in 1968 and redesigned by Tom Weiskopf in 2014, boasts a total of 7,261 yards. In total, it is a par 71 course. The shortest hole is the 16th at 163 yards, a par 3, and the longest hole is the 3rd at 558 yards, a par 5.

1st place takes home $1,278,000

The golfers don't just play for glory, they are also playing for a $7,100,000 purse. The winner will take home $1,278,000 this year. The rest of the purse is rewarded by standings. Defending champion Gary Woodland took home $1,242,000 in 2018.

$134 million to charity

Last year the Waste Management Phoenix Open raised more than $12.2 million for Arizona charities. The Open and tournament hosts, the Thunderbirds, have raised money in the past for multiple Arizona charities including Phoenix Children's Hospital, Special Olympics Arizona and Child Crisis Arizona. Over the 83-year history of the tournament $134 million has been raised for charities.

Tickets start at $45

General admission tickets will cost you $45 Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and will be $60 Friday and Saturday of tournament week. Children 17 and under are free when accompanied by an adult.

And the best number of all? FREE!

That's how much it will cost you to park while attending the Open, and that's the number you'll pay for tickets if you want to attend the Open on Monday and Tuesday. Thanks to Ford Free Days you can get a general admission ticket for free for the first two days of the tournament.

If you're coming in from the west park in Lot H, which is at Loop 101 and Hayden Road. Free shuttles from Lot H will take you to and from the venue 7 am- 6 pm on Monday and Tuesday of tournament week, 7 am- 11 pm on Wednesday through Saturday of tournament week, and 7 am to 6:30 pm of tournament week.

If you are coming from the east park in Lot W, which is at WestWorld. The free shuttles will take you from Lot W from 7 am- 11 pm on Wednesday through Saturday of tournament week, and 7 am- 6:30 pm on Sunday of tournament week. Shuttles will not operate from Lot W Monday and Tuesday of tournament week.

Round one of the tournament tees off on Thursday, Jan. 31 and the final round wraps up on Sunday, Feb. 3.

Watch 12 News on Saturday, Feb. 2 and Sunday, Feb. 3 to catch the final two rounds of the tournament, and stay with 12News.com for the latest updates on the tournament.