Twitter reacts to the 2023 WM Phoenix Open 'Streaker'

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A 27-year-old Arizona man was detained by Scottsdale police Friday after running onto the golf course and disrupting play at the WM Phoenix Open.
Scott Patrick McConnell was seen on video jumping and running around the iconic 16th hole of the tournament and then later jumping into a water hazard before being apprehended by police.
The Scottsdale police arrested McConnell for trespassing, disorderly conduct, and failure to obey a lawful order from law enforcement.
The incident quickly made the rounds on social media and attracted a lot of reactions from people.
For the most part, people were saying positive things about what they witnessed at the golf tournament. It's almost like the guy ended up stealing the show Friday afternoon.
The fact that McConnell wasn't actually technically streaking was something that a lot of people on Twitter were concerned with.
While many people were angry about the lack of nudity, others were applauding McConnell's haircut.
Some people were more impressed with McConnell than with the actual tournament.
One guy even went as far as to say that he hopes McConnell will make it to the Super Bowl for a Halftime Show cameo.
Regardless of how people reacted to the "streaker," what he allegedly did was illegal and he was arrested.
