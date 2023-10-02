Twitter reacts to the 2023 WM Phoenix Open 'Streaker'

The incident quickly made the rounds on social media and generated a lot of reactions from people.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A 27-year-old Arizona man was detained by Scottsdale police Friday after running onto the golf course and disrupting play at the WM Phoenix Open.

Scott Patrick McConnell was seen on video jumping and running around the iconic 16th hole of the tournament and then later jumping into a water hazard before being apprehended by police.

The Scottsdale police arrested McConnell for trespassing, disorderly conduct, and failure to obey a lawful order from law enforcement.

The incident quickly made the rounds on social media and attracted a lot of reactions from people.

For the most part, people were saying positive things about what they witnessed at the golf tournament. It's almost like the guy ended up stealing the show Friday afternoon.

The fact that McConnell wasn't actually technically streaking was something that a lot of people on Twitter were concerned with.

That’s not a streaker it’s a bloke running around in his underwear.



Streakers wear only their birthday suit! — Rob Henderson (@RobjHen77) February 11, 2023

I’m offended. I would be fully naked sir… — FTC (@FTC_HOBBY) February 11, 2023

While many people were angry about the lack of nudity, others were applauding McConnell's haircut.

Dam totally forgot about that his mullet deserves an Award 🥇 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) February 11, 2023

His mullet is my spirit animal. And those vipers....touch of perfection. — ⚓🏴‍☠️KL3MM3R🏴‍☠️⚓ (@CSonofhutch) February 11, 2023

Some people were more impressed with McConnell than with the actual tournament.

The most exciting thing to ever happen in the history of golf. — Circa1911 🇺🇸 (@Circa1911) February 11, 2023

Have to admit, that dude showed the only athletic talent on that course.



Golf is not a sport. — Ed Weck (@ed_weck) February 11, 2023

One guy even went as far as to say that he hopes McConnell will make it to the Super Bowl for a Halftime Show cameo.

Any chance he gets out by Sunday and makes a cameo appearance in the SB at halftime . Might be the best halftime show ever — Mike (@Mike84048261) February 11, 2023

Regardless of how people reacted to the "streaker," what he allegedly did was illegal and he was arrested.

the mug shot of the mulletted streaker from Friday at the WM Phoenix Open is rather perfect pic.twitter.com/ISyMDuc3me — Sean Zak (@Sean_Zak) February 11, 2023

