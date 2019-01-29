SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open Presented by The Ak-Chin Indian Community kicked off Monday with the Kadima.Ventures Pro-Am, featuring a host of PGA TOUR pros, community leaders and VIPs getting in their practice rounds.

Tuesday will start with the R.S. Hoyt Jr. Family Foundation Dream Day at 10 a.m. on the TPC Champions Course practice range.

Dream Day will include appearances by PGA TOUR professional Cameron Champ, Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Archie Bradley and Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo.

Fans can join in on the fun and see a trick-shot golf show, junior golf instruction provided by First Tee of Phoenix and other games.

At 11 a.m., Special Olympians, celebrities, sports stars and business leaders from the Valley will take part in a friendly competition in the San Tan Ford Special Olympics Open. The event takes place on TCP Scottsdale’s Stadium Course putting green.

After the Special Olympics Open, PGA TOUR wives will be competing in a friendly nine-hole shootout for charity in the PGA TOUR Wives Golf Classic while their husbands serve as caddies for the day. The event is open to the public and begins at 2 p.m.