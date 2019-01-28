The names of the few PGA Tour golfers who have hit holes-in-one on the 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale will now forever be enshrined on the course.

TPC Scottsdale unveiled a new monument Sunday dedicated to those aces of the famous par-3.

The monument, which is located near the 16th tee box, features the names of the golfers who have aced the famously loud hole and the year they accomplished the rare feat, including Tiger Woods in 1997.

"Tiger wasn’t the first to ace the iconic 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale, nor would he be the last, but his moment in 1997 was the catalyst for the creation what the short par-3 is today," the Phoenix Open's website says.

The Phoenix Open says the monument is "dedicated to the new age of golf" and those lucky few who have "found glory at the Waste Management Phoenix Open’s most popular hole."

Phoenix Open