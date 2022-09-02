x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Phoenix Open

Top-ranked Rahm looking to win at home in WM Phoenix Open

In five starts as a pro, the Spaniard’s best finish is a tie for ninth in 2020 and his worst a tie for 16th in 2017.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Top-ranked Jon Rahm starred at Arizona State and lives in the Valley of the Sun. 

He’s still trying to put it all together in the WM Phoenix Open. 

RELATED: Everything you need to know about the WM Phoenix Open

Rahm had his best finish on TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium Course while still in college, tying for fifth in 2015. 

In five starts as a pro, the Spaniard’s best finish is a tie for ninth in 2020 and his worst a tie for 16th in 2017.

The tournament is a week later than usual so it can coincide with the Super Bowl, also moved back a week. 

The field features six of the top 10 players in the world.

Sports

Watch more of the latest sports videos on the 12 News YouTube channel. Don’t forget to subscribe! 

Related Articles

In Other News

The crowds are back the WM Phoenix Open