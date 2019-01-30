SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - We are just one day from the start of the first round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open, and it's time to pick some possible winners.

The field of 132 players has 10 past winners, including three golfers with multiple wins at the tournament.

Some trends: Six of the last nine WMPO winners played in a tournament the weekend before (the Farmers Insurance Open was at Torrey Pines last week), five of the last six winners had 40-1 odds to win or lower, two of the last three winners were in the top-10 on Tour in driving distance, the last two winners were in the top-10 on tour in par 5 performance.

Three golfers in the last seven years achieved their first career PGA Tour win at the WMPO (Brooks Koepka 2015, Kevin Stadler 2014, Kyle Stanley 2012). Koepka and Stanley were also playing in their first career WMPO when they won, two of just three golfers to ever do so (J.B. Holmes, 2006).

The course is playing at a par 71 of 7,266 yards.

Here's a look at 10 golfers who could have a good chance to hoist the trophy Sunday evening.

Hideki Matsuyama, Odds: 12-to-1

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 05: Hideki Matsuyama of Japan reacts after making his birdie putt on the fourth playoff hole on the 17th green during the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 5, 2017 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Hideki Matsuyama has won both of his last two starts at the Waste Management Phoenix Open in 2017 and 2016. He had to withdraw from the event in 2018. Matsuyama is a whopping 61-under par in his last five WMPO starts, the best of anyone.

He played last week at Torrey Pines and finished tied for third at -16. He's driving the ball better than ever, averaging more than 308 yards per drive. The 26-year-old Japan native won three times in 2017 but had no wins in 2018. Now that he's back at TPC Scottsdale for the WMPO, he could get back to his winning ways.

Jon Rahm, Odds: 7-to-1

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 03: Jon Rahm of Spain walks off the green on the 16th hole during the third round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 3, 2018 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images)

Jon Rahm is one of the hottest players in golf, and he's Vegas' favorite this week. He played at Arizona State, he lives in Scottsdale, he's a hometown favorite along with Phil Mickelson. This season, the 24-year-old Spaniard has played in four Tour events and has one (unofficial) win (Hero World Challenge) and three top-10s. He finished tied for fifth at the Farmers Insurance Open last week and T-6 at the Desert Classic in California the week before. He's on a roll and there's no reason to think he won't be in contention this weekend.

Last year, he finished T-11 at the WMPO, T-16 in 2017 and T-5 at his first WMPO start in 2015. He knows the course, he knows how to play in the desert, and he'll be fired up to play in front of what has become his American home.

Gary Woodland, Odds: 18-to-1

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 04: Gary Woodland poses with the trophy after winning the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 4, 2018 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images)

Since the Phoenix Open moved to TPC Scottsdale in 1987, only once has a golfer won the tournament in back-to-back years. It was Hideki Matsuyama just two years ago (2016, 2017). Gary Woodland has a chance to make it a trend.

The 34-year-old won in a playoff over Chez Reavie last year. The big hitter was 7th on Tour in driving distance last season, 7th in par 5 performance and 18th in strokes-gained tee-to-green. He's playing well again this year with a second place finish at the Sentry Tournament of Champions earlier this month and a T-9 finish at the Farmers last week. Look for him to play well again this year

Xander Schauffele, Odds: 18-to-1

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 01: Xander Schauffele lines up a putt on the 16th hole during the first round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 1, 2018 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images)

Along with Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele is one of the hottest players in golf right now. The 25-year-old San Diego native had his coming out party in 2017 when he got his first career win at the Greenbrier and then won the Tour Championship.

Schauffele had one of the best years on Tour last year without a win and now he's the No. 7 golfer in the world. He has two second-place finishes, two third-place finishes and seven top 10s including two in majors. He played in his first WMPO last year, finishing T-17 after losing steam in the final round with a 1-over 72. Schauffele ranks first in the FedEx Cup this year with two wins in five events. He finished T-25 at the Farmers last week. He's my pick to win this week, as he's on his way to a dominant PGA Tour season.

Tony Finau, Odds: 18-to-1

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 02: Tony Finau hands out "BEATS" headphones on the 16th hole during the second round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 2, 2018 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images)

Tony Finau is a king of sorts of top 25 finishes. He had 19 in 28 events last year and has three in his first four events this season. He's got to put one together at some point, right? Now might be his time. He's a big hitter, averaging 318 yards per drive this season (second on Tour) and is third in scoring average. He hasn't had a win since March 2016, but this could be his time.

Rickie Fowler, Odds: 20-to-1

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 04: Rickie Fowler gives his ball to his caddie on the second hole during the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 4, 2018 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

Rickie Fowler had a heartbreaking finish when he lost in a playoff in 2016 to Matsuyama after Fowler had a two-stroke lead going into 17 on Sunday. He's still looking for that revenge and he's got a chance to hoist that trophy Sunday.

His last Tour win came at the Honda Classic in February 2017, but he's got great history at the WMPO. Fowler finished T-11 last year, T-4 in 2017, second in 2016 and he finished second in 2010. Along with Mickelson and Rahm, Fowler will be getting some of the loudest roars this weekend as one of the most popular players on Tour.

Justin Thomas, Odds: 9-to-1

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 04: Justin Thomas works the crowd up on the 16th hole during the first round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 4, 2016 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

The No. 4 golfer in the world, 25-year-old Justin Thomas has a chance to win anytime he plays. Thomas had three wins last season, 20 tops 25s and 10 top 10s in 23 events. He's got a third-place finish this season at the Sentry Tournament of Champions and has two top 20s and two missed cuts in his four WMPO's. He's got good recent form and is one of the best on Tour, he should play well this week, and Vegas loves him at 9-to-1.

Matt Kuchar, Odds: 25-to-1

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 05: Matt Kuchar waves to fans on the 18th green following the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 5, 2017 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

It's actually a little surprising Kuchar's odds aren't lower here. He has two wins on Tour already this season, most recently at the Sony Open earlier this month and he has a T-5 and T-9 finish in the last two years at the WMPO. He could be looking at win No. 3 already this season at the Stadium Course Sunday.

Webb Simpson, Odds: 20-to-1

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 05: Webb Simpson walks off the green following the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 5, 2017 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Webb Simpson had a great 2018 season with one win, one second-place and nine total top 10s. So far this season, Simpson has played in three events and has a T-15, third place and a T-8. He missed the cut at the WMPO last year but had a second-place finish in 2017 and a T-14 in 2016. He'll be in the hunt this week.

Phil Mickelson, Odds: 20-to-1

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 02: Phil Mickelson waves to the gallery after making a birdie on the 16th hole during the second round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 2, 2018 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images)

You didn't think I would leave off Phil, did you? The ASU grad has won here three times in his career, one of just four golfers to do so (Arnold Palmer, Mark Calcavecchia, Gene Littler). Mickelson had a tough second half in 2018 but was hot in the first half, which included a T-5 finish at the WMPO.

This season, Phil already came oh so close to victory at a desert course, finishing second in the Desert Classic in California just two weeks ago, which included a first-round score of 60. Phil is loved and adored at TPC Scottsdale every year and he's always a threat to win here.