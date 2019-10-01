It's one of the best times of the year to be in Scottsdale.

The Waste Management Phoenix Open is from January 28 to February 3. Whether you're local or coming into town, it's one of the best places to see and be seen.

Outside of golf, Scottsdale and north Phoenix have many things to do and see. Here are some of the must-do things to round out your Phoenix Open experience.

1. Get out in nature.

Book a horseback trail ride in Cave Creek, take an ATV tour in the desert, or enjoy the amazing vistas of the whole Valley in a hot air balloon.

Please take only pictures, leave only footprints. We love our desert.

2. Go out on the town.

If you're into nightlife, Old Town Scottsdale is the most well-known place to go. Most of the clubs are within walking distance of each other on the south side of Camelback Road, just east of Scottsdale Road. There you can find Bottled Blonde, Hi Fi, El Hefe, and Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row.

For a more Western feel, go north to Cave Creek, where biker/country bars The Horny Toad, Hideaway, Buffalo Chip and Harold's are all next to each other. Buffalo Chip has live bull riding on Friday nights and Harold's is known as Heinz Field West for Steelers fans (but all are welcome).

For a fun luxury experience with perhaps fewer crowds, go to High Street, north of the 101 at 56th Street. The growing area is a great destination for drinking, with a cigar bar, a whiskey bar, a margarita bar, and a beer bar with an extensive tap list. There are also restaurants of various price points.

3. Learn and play with the kids.

OdySea in the Desert is a complex featuring restaurants, shops, and attractions. The highlight is the OdySea Aquarium. It's the largest aquarium in the Southwest.

Butterfly Wonderland is very highly rated on TripAdvisor, with a large assortment of live butterflies that can land on you inside the exhibit.

For unapologetic fun, try indoor skydiving at iFly.

The headline promised these things wouldn't be golf, but Top Golf is fun for older kids and adults. They have great food too.

4. Take in culture, music and fine art.

It will be your last chance to see two exhibits at the Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art: "Video Works: M. Jenea Sanchez," and "Double Agents: Carla Fernández and Pedro Reyes."

If you're curious about the big white tents on the southwest corner of Hayden Road and the 101, you'll find the Celebration of Fine Art.

On Fridays, watch Native American dancing at the Fountain Court at the Hyatt Regency from 5 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Bonus: Events during the Phoenix Open

February 1 is First Friday Art Walk in downtown Phoenix. The epicenter is on Roosevelt and 2nd streets, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. You can also enjoy First Friday events at the Arizona Science Center, the Phoenix Art Museum and on Grand Avenue near 15th Avenue.

The Desert Botanical Garden is hosting the Electric Desert experience, using cacti and desert plants as a canvas for light and sound.

The Arizona Vegetarian Food Festival is happening on February 2 and 3 at the Scottsdale Civic Center.

Check out vintage vehicles, exotics, custom cars, imports and motorcycles at the free McDonald's Rock'n'Roll Classic Car Show at the Pavilions at Talking Stick.

