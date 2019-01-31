With the first round of the 2019 Phoenix Open underway, many are excited to watch their favorite PGA Tour pros hit the links.

From Phil Mickelson to Rickie Fowler, there will be plenty of star power at this year’s tournament.

But earlier this week, another golfer had the crowd cheering.

Amy, a Special Olympics athlete, had the chance of a lifetime to play on the famed 16th hole of TPC Scottsdale, and she didn’t disappoint.

The PGA Tour Facebook page shared a video of the experience and it will certainly give chills to whoever watches it.

In the video, Amy is joined by PGA golfers Gary Woodland and Matt Kuchar.

“You want to hit a shot?” Woodland asked.

“Yeah,” Amy replied emphatically.

She took to the tee and swung away. The shot ended in the bunker and the trio walked to the green as the gallery cheered her on.

MORE: Everything you need to know about the Waste Management Phoenix Open

As Woodland approached the bunker, he offered Amy the chance for another shot. She jumped at the opportunity and promptly executed an excellent sand save and hit the ball just feet from the hole.

“That is awesome,” Woodland said as he gave Amy a high five.

Woodland and Amy stood over the ball, reading the green, to prepare for the putt. After a brief discussion, the pair agrees the putt will go a little left.

A hush came over the crowd as Amy stood over the ball. Like a seasoned pro, Amy sank the putt and everyone erupted in applause. She saved par.

Woodland threw his hands in the air and gave Amy a big hug.

“Amy, you’re an inspiration to us,” Woodland said. “You’re our hero.”

You can watch the full video below.