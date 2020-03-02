SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Webb Simpson birdied the final two holes of regulation to force a playoff with Tony Finau, then won the Waste Management Phoenix Open with a 10-foot birdie putt on the first extra hole.

Finau missed an 18-foot birdie try in the playoff on the par-4 18th after driving left into the church pew bunkers.

Simpson two-putted for birdie from the fringe on the short par-4 17th and made a 17-footer for birdie from the edge of the green on the 18th.

Finau missed a chance to win in regulation when his 8-foot birdie try slid right.

Tony Finau hits out of a fairway bunker on the first playoff hole against Webb Simpson during the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open PGA Tour golf event Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

AP