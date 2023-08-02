Rory McIlroy recovers from nasty spot with unbelievable shot at WM Phoenix Open

McIlroy may not be having his best showing at the WM Phoenix Open, but he is still exhibiting his incredible talent with a shot that few could duplicate.

PHOENIX — The number one ranked golfer in the world isn't having his best showing at this week's WM Phoenix Open.

Rory McIlroy is in the middle of the pack after his first round of the tournament on Thursday. The golfer is shooting a two over par after his first round of play, about eight strokes behind the current leaders at midday on Friday.

But, McIlroy's poor performance so far has given him a chance to show off some of his talent and remind people why he is currently considered to be the best golfer in the world.

After a tee shot landed just about a foot from a fence, McIlroy had to make a recovery shot with not much window for error. He had to avoid, trees, fans, a PGA Tour ShotLink tower and still make it back to the fairway.

Are you kidding 🤯@McIlroyRory has no issues from the trees @WMPhoenixOpen. pic.twitter.com/t6Ljad7w3o — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 9, 2023

And in true-to-form fashion, the golf great was able to sneak the ball through all of the obstacles and set himself up on the green.

McIlroy ended up two-putting from about 40 feet out to give himself a par on the hole.

