Looking for a delicious vegan cupcake recipe? Well, look no further.

Mandi from Positively Frosted has a very good one.

Plus, if you're wanting to stick to the whole green theme of the Waste Management Phoenix Open, these have you covered there too.

Ingredients

2 dozen cupcakes

3 cups flour

1.5 cups sugar

1 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp salt

1 lime

1.5 cups plant based milk

1/2 cup tequila (blanco or reposado) (this can be omitted and replaced with your choice of plant milk)

1/2 cup oil (grapeseed, vegetable or other neutral flavored oil)

1 tsp vanilla

Frosting

1 cup vegan butter or vegetable shortening

4 cups powdered sugar

1 lime

1 tablespoon tequila (optional)

margarita salt

For the cupcakes

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Prepare cupcake tins with 24 wrappers.

First zest one lime into a large mixing bowl and set aside. Measure the milk and tequila (if using) into a glass measuring cup, then add the vanilla, the juice of your lime, and grapeseed oil. Give the liquids a stir to combine them.

Sign up for the daily Snapshot newsletter Sign up for the daily Snapshot Newsletter Something went wrong. The most interesting and talked-about stories from Arizona and beyond delivered to your inbox weekday afternoons! Thank you for signing up for the Snapshot Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

In the large bowl with the zest, add your flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Whisk your dry ingredients together to combine. Slowly add the liquid ingredients to the dry bowl.

Stir for about 30 seconds, just until combined and few lumps remain. Using a 1/4 cup measure spoon, or a large cookie scoop, fill each cupcake wrapper 3/4 full. Bake for 18-20 minutes.

Note: due to the acid from the lime and tequila, these cupcakes will stay a lighter shade when baked. You will know they are done when a cake tester comes out clean, or the top of the cupcake bounces back when lightly pressed.

For the frosting

Zest your second lime and place the zest aside in a small bowl. Juice this lime into a separate small bowl. Using a stand mixer or hand mixer place your room temperature butter or shortening in a large mixing bowl. Cream this ingredient alone for about 30 seconds on a low speed to get it somewhat smooth and ready for the sugar.

Slowly add in the sifted powdered sugar, one cup at a time. This will get thick by the time you get to the last cup, so be prepared for some arm work if you're using a hand mixer.

Slowly begin adding the juice from your zested lime and continue mixing until the frosting reaches the desired consistency. If your frosting is still very thick, begin adding the tequila one teaspoon at a time, or substitute a plant based milk.

Keep mixing on low-medium speed, and adding one teaspoon at a time until your frosting is smooth and creamy. Spread or pipe the finished frosting onto cooled cupcakes. Sprinkle with the zest you set aside earlier and a pinch of margarita salt to finish.

Enjoy!