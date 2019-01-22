PHOENIX — The Waste Management Phoenix Open is offering an escape for moms who need to breastfeed or pump in privacy.

The pop-up Happy Mom Lounge will have its own enclosed area inside the Expo Center. It offers electrical outlets for breast pumps, lounge chairs and a changing table station.

The lounge will be accessible the same hours that the Phoenix Open is happening.

Locally owned Modern Milk, a baby-and-mom boutique and wellness center in Scottsdale and Gilbert, is putting on the Happy Mom Lounge.